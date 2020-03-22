Selkirk Medical Group in Revelstoke. (Photo via Facebook)

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

A Facebook post from the Selkirk Medical Group said it’s unknown how many people in Revelstoke have COVID-19, but it’s definitely present and spreading.

“Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious,” reads the post from the local clinic.

There are four reasons why the local physicians do not know COVID-19 numbers in Revelstoke said the Selkirk Medical Group. For one, the BC Ministry of Health is not providing communities with local case data. Two, people with mild symptoms are not being tested as Canada does not have the capacity to test everyone right now. Three, the role of contact tracing is performed by the Department of Public Health, not physicians. Four, Revelstoke facilities are not the only places Revelstoians may go for medical care.

The Selkirk Medical Group said healthcare workers in town have assessed a couple hundred people with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms in more than 10 days, the majority of which have not been tested and have been told to self-isolate.

In less than a week, three different heliskiing lodges have confirmed recent visitors have tested positive for COVID-19. Revelstoke had its first positive test for coronavirus on March 17.

READ MORE: Updated: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

A recent article published on Backcountry yesterday was written by a U.S traveler that passed through Revelstoke earlier this month and tested positive for COVID-19 once home.

Even after six days of having symptoms, Ryan Irvin writes he is still having a hard time breathing. His chest is extremely tight, as if someone is pressing down on his sternum. He gets coughing fits so bad they lead to vomiting. His body is weak and usually above 37C degrees. By comparison, his girlfriend has different symptoms. She’s lost her voice and has a lower temperature.

“It’s clear COVID-19 has a different plan for each of its victims,” he writes.

Irvin is 29-years-old.

He said people need to cancel trips, stop traveling, social distance and self-isolate.

“Please: I urge you to take this seriously.”

In the two weeks, before symptoms appeared, he traveled throughout B.C., including Revelstoke, Nelson, Golden and Kimberley.

“If I knew what I was subjecting all these small communities to, I never would have left my home.”

While traveling, Irvin writes he didn’t take COVID-19 seriously and wishes he had.

Revelstoke opened a testing centre for COVID-19 today at the Queen Victoria Hospital.

READ MORE: Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

READ MORE: ‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol
Next story
School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

Just Posted

Vernon recreation services staff served with layoff notices

City issues more than 100 notices to part-time staff after closing rec facilities due to COVID-19

Spallumcheen open remotely for business

Township mayor alerts residents, stakeholders know business can still be done in wake of pandemic

Vernon’s marginalized population helped by Plan B

Social Planning Council, others team up to provide bagged meals for those without shelter

Vernon bead artist helps sick children tell their story

Tara Steck was among the 2020 inductes into the Beads of Courage Hall of Fame

Aging cottonwood trees axed in Vernon’s Kin Beach Park

City of Vernon removed the large trees which have been “becoming a hazard during storm events”

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has… Continue reading

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Most Read