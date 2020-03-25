London Drugs announced a new dedicated shopping hour for first responders starting March 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

COVID-19: London Drugs dedicates shopping hour to first responders

Canadian retail chain requiring customer ID from 8-9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 7 -8 p.m. Sunday

After giving seniors the jump on shopping earlier this week, London Drugs is now dedicating a shopping hour to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

London Drugs is making its last hour of store opening exclusive to healthcare workers and first responders starting Wednesday, March 25.

“We are offering front line workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible. They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer.

The shopping hour runs from 8 to 9 p.m. daily, Monday to Saturday and 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays in London Drugs’ 82 stores.

Examples of first responders include firefighters, police officers, ambulance paramedics, active military personnel, hospital and care home staff, medical centre employees and pharmacists, according to a media release Tuesday.

Customers will be required to present employer ID or credentials from their workplace in order to gain entry to the store during the shopping hour.

“From pharmacists to hospital staff, paramedics, nursing home employees and volunteers, we applaud all of your heroic work to care for people under these very trying times,” said Mahlman.

On Monday, March 23, London Drugs joined other pharmacies and grocery stores in offering a shopping hour to seniors and people with disabilities from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

The company keeps track of the measures it has taken amid COVID-19 online at londondrugs.com/tag/covid19.

