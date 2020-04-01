COVID-19: Longstanding Vernon soccer tournament cancelled

Okanagan Oldtimers tourney was set for 41st year; Falkland Stampede decision coming after Easter

One May long weekend staple has fallen victim to COVID-19 concerns.

Another is keeping its fingers crossed its century-plus tradition will continue.

The 41st annual Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer Tournament has been cancelled due to the pandemic crisis.

The long-running sports event brings together players 35 and over, women and men, from the Okanagan, Shuswap, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Prince George, Edmonton and Calgary.

The tournament gives the City of Vernon an economic boost every May long weekend.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Fresh is Best takes division title

In Falkland, the 102nd annual Stampede is slated for May 16-18 but, like many other events and organizations, is holding onto hope to see if things get better.

“We have decided to wait until after Easter to make a final decision on the stampede in hopes that the COVID situation will improve,” said Falkland Stampede manager Melissa Seaman.

The stampede is one of Canada’s oldest professional rodeos, bringing top cowboys and cowgirls from around the world, as well as some of the best stock animals in the sport, for three days of top rodeo action.

Community events such as a parade and dance accompany the annual stampede.

READ MORE: Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Ebus suspends services in Alberta and B.C. in response to COVID-19
Next story
Update: Coquihalla re-opens, after incident requiring a medevac

Just Posted

Okanagan developer touts Vernon units as top real estate investment

Vita Resort Residences’ 103 units on Lakeshore Road set to break ground in the spring

COVID-19: Longstanding Vernon soccer tournament cancelled

Okanagan Oldtimers tourney was set for 41st year; Falkland Stampede decision coming after Easter

Gleaners give surplus produce, Vernon gratefully fed

Trailer full of goods scooped by community amid COVID-19

Lumby group fights isolation with online meetings

Monashee Toastmasters are keeping their distance but still getting together

COVID-19: Vernon chamber calls for 6 months flexibility on property tax

Chamber prefers application process over outright deferral to encourage those who can to pay on time

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

South Okanagan piper to perform for livestreamed memorials

Penticton funeral home to show performances every Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Ebus suspends services in Alberta and B.C. in response to COVID-19

Bus company asking residents to stay safe at home

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

Friends of Dorothy’s drag queens deliver food in support of Kelowna’s first responders

The lounge is donating $5 from every order to first responders

Update: Coquihalla re-opens, after incident requiring a medevac

DriveBC warns of continued congestion and delays

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Most Read