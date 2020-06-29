COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada is moving “in the right direction” when it comes to its fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Trudeau said during a press conference at Rideau Cottage Monday (June 29).

Trudeau said the progress comes as a result of Canadians listening to public health directions and that despite “some hotspots, nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining over time.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has had 103,250 cases so far, with 64 per cent of those having recovered. As of Monday, 8,522 people have died due to the virus.

Tam said that of the cases so far, 15 per cent have needed hospitalization and just over three per cent have required intensive care.

More to come.

