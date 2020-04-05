Air Canada has suspended flights from Kelowna International Airport to Toronto and Edmonton. (Contributed)

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

The BC Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) has released a report indicating more planes flying out of Okanagan and Kamloops Airports were carrying passengers infected with COVID-19.

According to the report, a number of flights travelling from Vancouver to Kelowna were impacted. Those flights include Air Canada flight 8420, March 9, rows 2-6, WestJet flight 3326, March 10, all seats, and Air Canada Jazz Flight 8416, March 10, rows 12-18, and WestJet flight 3324, March 21.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

In Addition, Central Mountain Air reported a COVID-19 case on flight 9M725, on March 15, flying from Kelowna to Prince George and on flight 9M728 from Prince George to Kelowna, March 12.

WestJet flights 3281, from Calgary to Penticton, March 17, and 3241 from Calgary to Kamloops, March 21 also had reported cases, according to the BCCDC.

READ MORE: Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

Effective as of March 27th, B.C. is no longer responsible for directly contacting passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight. Instead, that information is posted on the BCCDC website.

Passengers in the ‘affected seats’ listed on the site have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight. Other passengers are not required to self-isolate but should self-monitor for the onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight. For flights with ‘affected seats’ not specified, the BCCDC recommends that flight passengers self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

For more information visit the BC Centre of Disease Control website.

