COVID-19 no excuse for speeding, says Vernon RCMP

An individual was clocked driving 50 km over the limit through a community

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP clocked a motorist travelling 50 km over the posted limit and reminded residents on March 20, 2020, COVID-19 is no excuse to speed. (file photo)

COVID-19 is no excuse for excessive speeding, RCMP said.

A tweet issued by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on March 20 reminded residents that speeding is still unacceptable amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet was sparked after officers stopped an individual for travelling 50 kilometres over the speed limit through a community.

“Let’s be safe out there!” the tweet reads. “Our hospitals are already busy enough.”

COVID-19 is not an excuse to travel 50km / hr over the posted speed limit through a community! Let's be safe out there! Our hospitals are already busy enough! #ticketissued #carimpounded #keepingourcommunitysafe pic.twitter.com/5xnqayAkGs — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) March 20, 2020

RCMP has been contacted for more information.

