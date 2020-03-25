COVID-19 no excuse for speeding, says Vernon RCMP

COVID-19 is no excuse for excessive speeding, RCMP said.
A tweet issued by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on March 20 reminded residents that speeding is still unacceptable amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The tweet was sparked after officers stopped an individual for travelling 50 kilometres over the speed limit through a community.
“Let’s be safe out there!” the tweet reads. “Our hospitals are already busy enough.”
RCMP has been contacted for more information.
