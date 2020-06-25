COVID-19: Okanagan medical labs to reopen by appointment

Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 Okanagan locations and will open July 2 with COVID-19 changes

An Okanagan medical laboratory service will soon make its return to seeing patients amid COVID-19.

Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 locations in Osoyoos, Penticton, Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Winfield, Vernon and Lumby, and will open July 2 by appointment only.

In Winfield, the hours available for appointment are between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

New criteria are in place due to the pandemic, including the use of isolation appointments.

According to the lab’s website, physicians may request an isolation appointment for patients who have met the established criteria for increased risk for COVID-19. These criteria include fever and symptoms of respiratory illness and pneumonia, recent travel outside Canada and close contact with an ill person who is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Isolation appointments will also be required for those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or are awaiting test results.

In cases where a test is semi-urgent and cannot be delayed until self-isolation is completed or symptoms have passed, call 250-763-4813 to request an isolation appointment at a Valley Medical Laboratories location.

Valley Medical is also providing specialized service for immune-compromised patients at three Okanagan locations:

  • Penticton Downtown Lab (Ellis Street)
  • Peachland Lab (IGA Plaza)
  • Vernon Railway Plaza

The lab is owned and operated by a group of local pathologists, serving patients since 1969.

For more information, visit the lab’s COVID-19 information page.

Coronavirus

