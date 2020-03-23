COVID-19: Online roundtable sessions to help North Okanagan businesses

‘We want our business community to know they are not alone in this,’ Community Futures says

Digital roundtable discussions are to be hosted by Community Futures starting the week of March 24. (Black Press file photo).

Community Futures North Okanagan will host roundtable discussions online to support local business owners as many feel the economic squeeze and affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Okanagan Business Roundtable will start March 24 via Zoom. Vernon businesses are encouraged to tune in every Tuesday between 8-9 a.m.

Community Futures said the idea behind the roundtable is to assist businesses with information, resources and connecting one another so knowledge can be shared.

“We want our business community to know they are not alone in this,” Community Futures’ Kazia Mullin said.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is recommending its members tune in Wednesday between 8-9 a.m.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of chamber members who are stepping up to offer support to our chamber and our tight-knit business community,” the chamber said.

“However you can participate, we encourage you to do so — if for no other reason than to check in with each other as we face the challenges of the COVID-19 situation.”

The e-meetings are open to Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby Wednesdays, Vernon on Tuesdays and Lumby, Lavington and Coldstream on Thursdays.

