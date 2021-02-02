COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

There were 46 cases — 41 residents and five staff — and four deaths linked to the outbreak

Interior Health (IH) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence over.

“I want to thank the staff for their commitment and dedication during this outbreak,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “With all the extra precautions, staff continue to ensure the people living there received the best possible care. On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the families who lost a loved one during this difficult time.”

A total of 46 cases were linked to the outbreak — 41 staff and five residents — and four people died. Two incubation periods — 28 days — have passed since the last onset of symptoms in a resident, allowing IH to declare the outbreak over.

“I’m happy to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “It’s encouraging to have staff and residents at long-term care and assisted living receive their first dose of the vaccine.”

All eligible residents and staff at the home have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

READ MORE: Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

READ MORE: Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus