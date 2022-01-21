A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Armstrong retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Pleasant Valley Manor Jan. 19

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at an Armstrong long-term care facility.

The outbreak was declared in the Salmon Valley unit at Pleasant Valley Manor Wednesday, Jan. 19.

A number of other care home outbreaks persist in the Interior Health region, including outbreaks at The Hamlets and Heritage Square in Vernon.

Two more health-care facility outbreaks were reported in Interior Health Friday, at the Pine Grove Centre Kamloops and Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos.

