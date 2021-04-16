COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

The outbreak affected four staff, 10 patients and led to three deaths in just over two weeks

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Level 3 surgical unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has concluded, Interior Health confirmed Friday.

The outbreak was first declared March 30 and led to positive tests for the virus among four staff members and 10 patients, while claiming three lives.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital who worked hard to contain this outbreak,” Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said Friday.

“We are happy to see operations returning to normal and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

Brown was echoed by Interior Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Albert De Villiers, who expressed his appreciation to those who worked “tirelessly” to contain the outbreak.

The surgical unit has been re-opened for admissions, with essential visits resuming for all patients.

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusHospitals