COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon long-term care

One resident and one staff member tested positive for the Coronavirus

Interior Health has declared an end to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place long-term care home as of Monday, Feb. 22. (Chartwell photo)

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Carrington Place Retirement Residence in Vernon.

One resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during this outbreak.

“I would like to thank the care teams at Carrington Place for their efforts to contain this outbreak,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Although we are pleased to see another care home outbreak declared over, we remind everyone to remain vigilant and continue practising the important public health measures that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All residents at this care home have been offered COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is great news to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over, especially one with minimal transmission,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “We are also really seeing the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, which is protecting more of our most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Carrington Place is a combined assisted living and independent living residence privately operated by Chartwell.

As of Friday, Feb. 19, Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on our public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus