Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak on a surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital

IH also announces COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted living facility in Vernon

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on a surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

An announcement was posted to the IHA website on Tuesday (Jan. 11). No information regarding the number of cases was provided.

Interior Health has also declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Heritage Square Facility in Vernon on Tuesday.

The outbreak is in the long-term area, on the first floor of the assisted living facility.

