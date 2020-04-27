Paid parking won’t be enforced in Vernon in response to COVID-19. The City of Vernon will re-evaluate the situation at the next regular meeting on May 11, 2020. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19: Paid parking not enforced in Vernon for 2 more weeks at least
In response to the novel coronavirus, free metered parking extended for now
Metered parking in Vernon won’t be enforced for another two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Vernon councillors first decided to halt enforcement of metered parking on April 1 and on Monday, April 27, they provided the two-week extension.
The May 11 deadline aligns with council’s next regular meeting where they will re-evaluate the situation.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here