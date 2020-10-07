The annual Armstrong Demolition Derby, slated for the IPE Grounds Sunday, Oct. 11, has been postponed due to COVID-19. The event, which draws capacity crowds, hopes to return in 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

COVID-19 parks Armstrong Demolition Derby

Popular crowd-pleasing event hopes to return in 2021 as part of Thanksgiving weekend

It’s as much a part of Thanksgiving weekend in Armstrong as the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes and gravy.

The popular Armstrong Demolition Derby, held before capacity crowds Thanksgiving Sunday at the Interior Provincial Exhibition grounds since its return in 2013, has been parked for 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We put on the derby mostly for public entertainment but with the rules only allowing for 50 people, that doesn’t cover our bills,” said derby organizer Lyle Williamson, who waited as long as humanly possible before pulling the plug on the show.

“We didn’t want to upset people by turning them away at the gate. We obviously make a lot of noise and we’re right in the middle of town, so people would hear it and try to get in.”

If COVID-19 rules are relaxed in 2021, the derby will return on Sunday, Oct. 10.

“We are always open to new ideas, and also willing to help out people that are new to derby,” said Williamson.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page, Armstrong Demolition Derby.

Entertainment

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

