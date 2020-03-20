Penticton Indian Band councillors have declared a local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) has declared a state of local emergency in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region which encompasses the Okanagan and the Kootenays.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

PIB Chief and Council determined on March 18 that the protection of the health of residents and members is of paramount importance and therefore made the decision to declare a state of emergency.

Chief and Council announced Friday that all PIB facilities are now closed to the public and PIB programs and services are temporarily postponed, except for essential services.

PIB plans to continue providing services through remote access.

“Our community is a microcosm of the national landscape and we are taking these steps to support our health teams in managing the current crisis,” said Chief Chad Eneas.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our members and to do that our government body is maintaining essential services to ensure this happens.

“We have also worked with Provincial and Federal Ministries to address the enhanced risk in multigenerational homes which limits the ability to apply social distancing safeguards.”

READ MORE: Osoyoos mayor supports border closure despite economic uncertainty

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jesse Day
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter and Instagram
Follow the Western News on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times
Next story
‘We are experiencing a global shift,’ says Vernon mayor

Just Posted

Vernon mom with presumptive COVID-19 case shares inside look into self-quarantining

‘At this point, just stay home,’ urges parent as family is in full quarantine

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission faces ‘huge financial distress,’ temporary closures

General manager Naomi Rouck hopes $40 for 40 years campaign will help keep the mission afloat

Vernon woman says she has COVID-19

Local woman shares symptoms, experience in social media tell-all post

Vernon pot stores see sales rise amid COVID-19

Spiritleaf says province should loosen regulations to allow for delivery amid pandemic

‘We are experiencing a global shift,’ says Vernon mayor

City of Vernon continues to monitor rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation and adapting as necessary

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Most Read