In response to COVID-19 pandemic issues, Joyce Lake Recreation Site will be the venue for small-scale First Nations land healing and traditional knowledge sharing events this fall. Site will be closed to public during those times. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

COVID-19 prompts use of Joyce Lake Rec Site for small First Nations events

Recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road to be closed to public for a few weeks this fall

In response to COVID-19, a recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road will be closed to the public for a few weeks this autumn as First Nations hold small-scale events.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) reports that the Joyce Lake Recreation Site will be used by Secwepemc and Syilx First Nations in the region for private traditional cultural gatherings.

The campground, located at 1450 Chase-Falkland Rd., is operated through a partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the CSRD.

The CSRD noted in a news release that as COVID-19 has affected the ability of First Nations to host traditional gatherings, the regional district has worked with the province to accommodate the communities for smaller-scale events. These will be family gatherings with a focus on land healing and traditional knowledge sharing.

The Shuswap Nation Tribal Council will be hosting a traditional and cultural camp for Secwepemc Nation members at the recreation site from Monday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Oct. 2.

The Okanagan Indian Band will also be using the Joyce Lake Recreation Site from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 22.

The campground will be closed to public use during these times.

Read more: First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Read more: Go back to the old way:’ First Nations return to land during COVID-19 pandemic

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

parksrecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Taxman will seek COVID assistance clawback in 2021

Government can’t afford to ignore tax on SERB and other assistance payments

COVID-19 prompts use of Joyce Lake Rec Site for small First Nations events

Recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road to be closed to public for a few weeks this fall

Donation warms Schubert Centre’s fundraising efforts

‘We are still in great financial trouble… but we’re still here,’ says Schubert Centre manager

Vernon women show Schubert Centre they care with $7K donation

100+ Women Who Care selected the seniors activity centre in its virtual August meeting

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Christie Mountain wildfire deemed under control

The wildfire is no longer considered a fire of note

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Walk the Wharf in Salmon Arm lights path to suicide prevention

Peaceful evening at Marine Peace Park wharf fights isolation and powerlessness

Convicted child sex offender on parole lives near Princeton school

RCMP not notified when offender moved to community

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Most Read