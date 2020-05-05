Sharon Proudfoot, from Vernon, is an active member of the pulmonary hypertension community and organizes a support group for those suffering within the Okanagan. It’s World Pulmonary Hypertension Day May 5, 2020. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Pulmonary Hypertension Day reminder to maintain social distance, Vernon woman says

Woman diagnosed with complex lung disease asks community to keep up effort to curb spread of coronavirus

May 5th is not your average spring day. It’s World Pulmonary Hypertension Day.

This year, amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, this day is even more important as individuals diagnosed with the complex lung disease are especially vulnerable and may develop serious illnesses if COVID-19 is contracted, according to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

Sharon Proudfoot, a Vernon resident diagnosed with the rare and potentially fatal lung disease, is asking people this Pulmonary Hypertension Day to continue making the efforts to protect vulnerable populations and help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Provincial and federal health officials continue to call for social distancing measures of at least six feet, or two metres, and gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned within British Columbia.

Proudfoot said World PH Day is a great reminder for individuals to maintain their social distancing practices.

“I already didn’t have the energy to go out much,” she said. “Everbody is feeling a bit of what I feel all the time.”

“The biggest change for me is the delay of appointments for tests and clinical trials,” Proudfoot said.

“We don’t know how long these trials will be put on hold,” she said. “I am concerned about the long-term impact on treatment and the health-care system.”

Pulmonary hypertension affects more than 25 million people worldwide, including nearly 10,000 Canadians.

To mark World PH Day, monuments, including BC Place and the Sails of Light in Vancouver, will be illuminated in purple May 5 and the Canadian PH community will #PaintCanadaPurple across social media platforms.

For more information, please visit: www.phacanada.ca/worldphday.

READ MORE: Spike belt subdues smash suspect from Shuswap

READ MORE: Free Vernon bus rides curbed in June

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women shouldn’t risk putting off sexual health care during pandemic, experts say
Next story
Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

Former Vernon Safeway turned FreshCo plans late June opening

Plans to open in spring for new grocer bumped to summer

COVID-19: Pulmonary Hypertension Day reminder to maintain social distance, Vernon woman says

Woman diagnosed with complex lung disease asks community to keep up effort to curb spread of coronavirus

International day and year of the midwife celebrated in North Okanagan

Move over COVID-19, 2020 is the international year of the midwife and nurse

Be prepared: City of Vernon

Emergency Preparedness Week perfect time to review, implement emergency plans

COVID-19: Breakfast is back at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Breakfast to be served four days a week at mission amid ongoing pandemic

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Column: COVID-19 conspiracy of dunces

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Great Okanagan Beer Festival looks to reschedule for September

The event was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves

Most Read