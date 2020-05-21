COVID-19: Reopened Armstrong parks ‘used responsibly’ over long weekend

Memorial Park is open once again, but no word yet on pool, facilities

Caution tape came off Memorial Park in Armstrong for the May long weekend after COVID-19 closed it to the public for weeks.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation general manager Lars Larsen said overall, it was a success.

Memorial Park, the gazebo, playground structures and the skatepark are reopened, but there’s no word yet on when facilities including the splash pad and pool will reopen.

“Memorial Park was well used,” Larsen said, of its visitors over the weekend. “People are doing it responsibly.”

School District No. 83 for North Okanagan Shuswap has also reopened its playground structures, Larsen said.

“It really comes down to the person being responsible,” Larsen said, encouraging residents to “maintain physical distancing and try to follow the provincial health officer’s social-distancing guidelines.”

The City of Enderby tried a soft reopening of its playgrounds ahead of the long weekend.

The playground structures at Barnes Park, including the spray park, and Riverside Park were open effective May 15.

Parents were asked to come prepared to provide for the personal hygiene of their children while playing, and were asked to monitor their children to ensure they’re interacting with playground structures and other children safely.

Signs were placed around the parks reminding users of the provincial regulations regarding social distancing and cleanliness.

Several provincial parks in British Columbia were reopened May 14, including Kalamalka Lake Park in Coldstream.

Meanwhile, parks in Vernon have remained open throughout the duration of the pandemic.

