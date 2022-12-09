COVID-19, respiratory infection outbreaks at Okanagan care homes

Vernon, Kelowna, Oliver, Kamloops all dealing with outbreaks

A COVID-19 outbreak has hit a Vernon long-term care facility.

Interior Health reported an outbreak Dec. 6 at Heritage Square. It is contained to the first floor.

There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at two Oliver facilities. The entire McKinney Place has been dealing with an outbreak since Dec. 3 while Sunnybank Center has had an outbreak since Nov. 24.

A repiratory infection oubtreak has hit several other Okanagan facilities.

Kelowna General Hospital was hit with the outbreak in 4B Dec. 3, as was Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

Kelowna’s entire Three Links Manor has been dealing with the respiratory infection outbreak since Nov. 28.

An outbreak was also declared Dec. 7 at Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops.

