FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

COVID-19: Seniors born in 1943 can begin booking vaccine appointments at noon Monday

By March 27, seniors aged 75 and up will be able to book

B.C. seniors born in 1943 or earlier ( aged 78 and up) can begin booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting at noon Monday (March 22).

Seniors in earlier age groups can continue to call and make appointments for their first dose, as B.C. officials have said that once someone is eligible, they remain eligible.

Seniors born in 1944 (age 77) can start calling Tuesday at noon, those born in 1945 (age 76) can begin calling at noon Thursday and those born in 1946 (age 75) can begin calling at noon on Friday. The phone lines for Indigenous peoples born in 1965 or earlier (age 55 and up) are also open.

Per the government website, no new groups become eligible on Wednesday.

  • Fraser Health residents can book by phone at 1-855-755-2455 or online at www.Fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking
  • Vancouver Coastal Health residents can book by phone at 1-877-587-5767
  • Island Health residents can book by phone at 1-833-348-4787
  • Interior Health residents can book by phone at 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health residents can book by phone at 1-844-255-7555.

Callers, who can either be the seniors themselves or someone calling on their behalf, will be asked to provide their first and last names, date of birth, postal code and personal health number. They will also be asked to provide an email or phone number for confirmation. Call centre workers will not ask for financial information or social insurance numbers.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

