City of Vernon Recreation Services director Doug Ross said May 8, 2020, staff is planning ahead to reopen safely amid COVID-19 pandemic, but it may be ‘some time’ before indoor facilities reopen. (City of Vernon - photo)

COVID-19: Some time before indoor rec reopens in Vernon, director says

City of Vernon Recreation Services looks to province for guidelines on reopening programs, camps

The premier’s four-phase plan to reopen the province has given the City of Vernon the information to help guide its decisions around the timing of reopening outdoor recreation spaces and Greater Vernon Recreation Services facilities and programs.

But Recreation Services said it will be sometime before its indoor facilities will be reopened to members of the public.

Premier John Horgan announced the Restart Plan Wednesday, May 6, and emphasized steps to reopen facilities, such as the recreation centre, would be slow and deliberate. He also said gatherings of more than 50 will not be allowed for the foreseeable future.

Recreation Services is working closely with BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to develop a framework guiding the reintroduction of activity, programs and recreation to Vernonites, while maintaining appropriate physical distancing and health directives outlined by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer.

“We will be working with the BCRPA to develop enhanced protocols that align with public health and safety guidelines, including but not limited to: limiting numbers to reduce contacts, physical distancing, improved hygiene and increased cleaning of touch points,” Recreation Services director Doug Ross said in a statement issued Friday, May 8.

The BCRPA is also working closely with VIA Sport, the organization tasked by the province to provide direction for the reopening of organized sports in B.C.

VIA Sport will be working with Provincial Sport Organizations to create guidelines and plans around reintroducing sports in a safe manner.

“By working with these organizations, the City of Vernon will be able to better navigate the decisions that will need to be made on how and when to reopen facilities,” Ross said.

“Initially, we are going to be focusing on what outdoor activities and summer camps we can offer,” he said. “However, it will be some time before indoor facilities are reopened.”

READ MORE: Vernon Farmer’s Market weathering the challenges of COVID-19

READ MORE: White Heart campaign grows brighter in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years
Next story
History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Just Posted

History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Recording Vernonites experiences amid pandemic important job for historians

COVID-19: Some time before indoor rec reopens in Vernon, director says

City of Vernon Recreation Services looks to province for guidelines on reopening programs, camps

Vernon Farmer’s Market weathering the challenges of COVID-19

Revenue is down due to fewer venues, forcing the market to dip into savings

High waters puts Coldstream residents on evac alert

Several homes bordering Coldstream Creek on Kirkland Drive put on alert Friday

Vernon police hand out 20 Naloxone kits in first quarter

Opioid Pilot Project’s goal is to save lives, reduce crime associated to addiction

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Group of young people in Shuswap stay full of hope for future despite tough times

Salmon Arm founder of Mirella Projct has lots of ideas for creating a sustainable community

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

LETTER: Reflecting on historic world events

Summerland man recalls May events during Second World War

Most Read