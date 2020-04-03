The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received over 100 recent scam complaints linked to COVID-19, in an April 2, 2020 story. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

COVID-19: ‘Think before you click,’ says City of Armstrong

City of Armstrong urges residents stay safe online as phone, email scams on rise amid pandemic

The City of Armstrong is warning citizens to be careful online as email and phone scams related to COVID-19 are on the rise.

“Fraudsters are going to great efforts to steal information or money from unsuspecting users by sending fake emails and text messages,” the city said in a statement.

Before clicking a link to download an attachment or responding to requests for sensitive information, the city is reminding users to “think before you click.”

“Review email addresses and verify it’s a legitimate domain from a verified organization,” the city statement said. “Remember that legitimate organizations won’t ask you to update account information or send personal data via email.”

For more information, the city points to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The City of Armstrong remains committed to providing the best service to its citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic and remains open for business in a remote capacity.

All city facilities are, however, closed to public access and many staff are working from home.

All essential services, including water, sewer, road and drainage services are being maintained.

Firefighters are ready to answer emergency calls and emergency preparedness planning is ongoing.

Development and building permit and inspection applications and appointments are also continuing.

Bylaw and dog control services continue to operate and phone and email are being used as the main source of communication to ensure physical distance practices are followed.

“We are very thankful for the patience and understanding extended by members of the public,” the city statement said.

“We are living in an extraordinary time and we appreciate that you are willing to work with us as we strive to navigate this ever-evolving situation.”

