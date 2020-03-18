All Tommy Gun’s Barbershops in Canada have closed. (Tommy Gun’s Barbershop Kelowna)

COVID-19: Tommy Gun’s Barbershop closes all Canada locations

More than 70 shops across Canada and the U.S. were closed March 18

Following suit of countless local businesses, Tommy Gun’s Barbershop will be closing down more than 70 stores across Canada and the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on March 18, the situation is set to be reassessed in the following weeks as new information is made available after the government of B.C. declared a state of emergency with 231 total cases confirmed in the province.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members, and community is our top priority as we navigate through this pandemic,” said corporate managing partner Keenan Fisher.

“We want to ensure we are doing our part to flatten the curve and we look forward to once again providing our guests and team members a safe environment.”

READ MORE: ‘Lots of unknowns’: Kelowna restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Coronavirus

