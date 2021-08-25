Adobe stock

Adobe stock

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to pop up in Oyama

Those born in 2009 or earlier eligible, second doses available

A pop-up immunization clinic is making a stop at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama on Friday.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the COVID-19 immunization at the drop-in clinic at 15686 Pelmewash Parkway between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those looking for their second dose are eligible 28 days after their first was administered.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website atwww.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

READ MORE: Former Armstrong-Spallumcheen top citizens meet for tea, cake

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Researchers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Just Posted

Kitty, an eight year old tegu lizard that belongs to a Vernon family, was safely found after being missing in the Tillicum-Foothills region for nearly two weeks. (Facebook photo)
Missing Vernon lizard found safely

A firefighter extinguishes a hotspot on Aug. 24 near a Westside Road property impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Central Okanagan White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees invited to public info session

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
More smoke expected from controlled burns on White Rock Lake wildfire

Adobe stock
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to pop up in Oyama