COVID-19 vaccines required for SilverStar staff

COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory for staff only at Vernon’s ski resort, but guests will be required to show proof of vaccinations to access some facilities.

“Over the trying times of the last year, our number one priority has been the wellbeing of our community, guests and employees,” SilverStar Mountain Resort communications manager Chantelle Deacon said.

In line with the resort’s philosophy that “everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated,” Deacon said supports and resources were provided to staff to meet the requirement.

“We believe requiring all staff to be vaccinated is the best way to protect one another, our guests and our communities and is crucial to ending the pandemic.”

Resort guests, too, will be required to show their vaccine passports to enter SilverStar owned and operated indoor food and beverage licensed facilities.

“These are the only areas that will require vaccine passports unless the provincial health order is changed,” Deacon said. For more information on the resort’s response to COVID-19, visit skisilverstar.com.

Despite the mandate, Deacon said the resort is not anticipating any staff shortages.

“At SilverStar, we are welcoming many of our staff both here on the mountain and in hotels in Vernon,” she said. “These additional housing options has helped us recruit staff for the upcoming season.

“We will have many international workers as we normally do, in order to be adequately staffed,” she continued. “We have also hired many locals. However, we are always accepting applications.”

Those interested in submitting an application are urged to visit the careers page on skisilverstar.com.

