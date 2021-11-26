Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
VERNON VOTES: Small turnout for day 2 of advance polls
Next story
Former B.C. driving instructor dies days after Crown says sex assault charges won’t be laid

Just Posted

Vernon City Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VERNON VOTES: Small turnout for day 2 of advance polls

Kelsey Folley was last seen in Vernon Nov. 20. (RCMP photo)
Vernon woman missing for nearly a week

A sleigh ride courtesy of Horse Drawn Okanagan is among the gift items up for bid to support the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, which is holding its third annual Light The Night online auction Dec. 3-5. (Contributed)
Light The Night auction supports Vernon nature centre

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil and Team Canada fell 3-0 to Sweden in its opening match Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Tennis Finals in Madrid, Spain. (AP File Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Vernon tennis player and Canada teammates fall 3-0 in Davis Cup opener