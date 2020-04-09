Marilyn Courtenay is the owner of The Boarding House, Vernon’s first board game café, which officially opened Dec. 23, 2019. She is ofering delivery for game purchases amid self-isolation due to COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)

COVID-19: Vernon business delivers cure for boredom in self-isolation

Boarding House Café delivers board games and baked goods amid pandemic

Self-isolation has many going stir crazy in Vernon. You can only binge watch Netflix for so long before your eyes grow tired and you feel ancy. One local business has got the cure for boredom.

Board games.

The Boarding House Café on 31st Avenue has more than 100 games available to keep Vernonites of all ages entertained through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, they offer delivery.

Boarding House owner Marilyn Courtenay opened the doors to her gaming café Dec. 23, 2019, and selling games has always been a part of her business, but since the pandemic, Courteany noticed more customers.

“At the beginning of all of this, people stocked up on games to increase family supplies,” Courtenay said. “They want something to do while they’re at home and there aren’t that many retailers that are still open that are selling them.”

Courtenay’s tip for shopping games for kids is to pick one that will be easy to understand by the little ones while the older kids will still enjoy it.

“If it’s something too advanced, the younger ones lose interest,” she said, noting if it’s too easy, the same situation unfolds for older children.

Her recommendation: the Magic Labyrinth.

Good for children ages six and up, this maze-type game follows magician apprentices navigating their way through a maze while having to avoid invisible walls. Each magician apprentice is joined to a magnetic ball; you hit the wall, the ball drops and you have to start over again.

Meanwhile, Courtenay said there’s lots of games she’d recommend for adults including Ticket to Ride. Other options for two players for smaller adult households include Getaway Driver and Raptor.

Courtenay said orders can be placed over the phone, or in store. She is also offering curbside delivery, home delivery and in store pickups.

The Boarding House Café is open 9-5 p.m. every day, except holidays.

Courtenay said she hasn’t noticed any issue with social distancing within her store since the province announced the need for physical distancing.

“I have a big place here,” she said.

Besides board games, shoppers have also been coming in to pickup Courteany’s baked goods.

For more information, visit the Boarding House Café’s Facebook page, website: boardinghousecafe.ca, or call 250-545-0117.

READ MORE: Owner of Vernon’s first board game café a lifelong gamer

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernon pet grooming store closed temporarily after symptoms shown

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: Vernon business delivers cure for boredom in self-isolation

Boarding House Café delivers board games and baked goods amid pandemic

WATCH: Vernon gyms bring workouts home

‘This doesn’t change what’s happening in the world, but it can change how you cope with it’

Easter weekend brightened up by Vernon business

Social distancing might have you down, so one business is spreading cheer

COVID-19: Vernon pet grooming store closed temporarily after symptoms shown

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care to announce return Easter Monday

COVID-19: Vernon CMHA programs get boost from province

$5M investment in online mental health supports will help local branch provide services

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Public warned to stay away from algae bloom near Herald Park in Shuswap Lake

Interior Health states that people, pets should not drink the water in the area or touch the algae

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

South Shuswap residents criticize upgrades to Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Reliance on frontage roads and narrow underpasses near Blind Bay not good enough

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

COVID-19: No more international flights at Kelowna International Airport

All international flights at YLW have been suspended, airport to operate just nine flights a day

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Most Read