Lengthy lineups at Vernon’s Canadian Tire Thursday, April 9, are due to the store’s attempts to ensure appropriate space for physical distancing amid COVID-19. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

COVID-19: Vernon Canadian Tire sees long lineups

Cashiers work quickly to ring through customers

Canadian Tire was limiting the number of shoppers in its Vernon location Thursday afternoon due to longer-than-normal lineups at the till.

A security guard had shoppers waiting outside at the entrance on April 9 around 11 a.m., and would allow one in at a time when guests were seen exiting the store.

This is all in response to COVID-19 and ensuring customers and staff can maintain appropriate physical distancing based on the advice of British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Upon entrance of the retail giant, the store didn’t appear to be any busier than normal — until shoppers were ready to check out.

The lineup extended down the first aisle, past the seasonal furniture.

Lineups moved quickly and customers maintained appropriate physical distancing.

Shoppers were patient as cashiers worked quickly to ring orders through.

Plexiglass is in place to protect employees from the potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. Staff was also seen wearing gloves.

Canadian Tire is offering curbside pickup for online orders near the auto shop entrance.

Dr. Henry has encouraged all British Columbians to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay at home as much as they can.

Coronavirus

