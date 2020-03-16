COVID-19: Vernon casino folding cards around midnight

Lake City Casino among gaming outlets in province ordered shut down in wake of COVID-19

Options are being looked at by the parent company as to how to assist Lake City Casino employees in Vernon.

The province and British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced Monday they’ve directed all B.C. casinos and community gaming centres to close due to recommendations from public health officials on COVID-19 concerns.

The closure will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Parent company Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited, which oversees Lake City Casino, said it is required to temporarily cease operations at its B.C. facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result, we will be taking immediate steps for an orderly shutdown of our operations,” Gateway Casinos Western Canada director of public relations Tanya Gabara said. “We are focused on an orderly shutdown right now to make sure we adhere to the public health and government directive. That is our first priority.”

Gabara said the company is working hard to determine what options it has to assist the employees.

“We are uncertain of how long this closure will be in place but we will continue to work with BCLC and rely on public health recommendations as the situation unfolds,” she said. “We encourage our customers to regularly check our websites and social channels for updates.

“We look forward to welcoming back our employees and customers at that time.”



