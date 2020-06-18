COVID-19: Vernon class sizes fluctuate in Week 2 of reopening

More elementary students came back, but fewer secondary students did within district

Fewer high school students returned to class during schools’ second week since reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while more elementary students returned.

The overall return was down two per cent to 2,767 for the Vernon School District, compared to 2,877 for the first week, or 33 per cent of registered students.

“We are above the provincial average of 30 per cent,” superintendent Joe Rogers said.

In secondary schools, 156 fewer students returned for Week 2, while 42 more elementary kids went back to class.

The school district said the drop in attendance is not linked to any active COVID-19 cases as there are none in School District No. 22.

