A Vernon-based fish food company announced its campaign to help keep zoos and aquariums afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Piscine Energetics photo)

COVID-19: Vernon company’s campaign to help keep zoos, aquariums afloat

Mysis shrimp will be harvested from Okanagan Lake and other Interior lakes to sustain the program

COVID-19 has forced the closure of zoos and aquariums throughout North America. While many venues have no set date to reopen, A Vernon-based fish food company has started an initiative to keep aquariums afloat and their animals alive throughout the pandemic.

Piscine Energetics, an environmental restoration company and fish food manufacturer, announced its Save Your Aquarium campaign Wednesday, June 10. During the campaign, people who purchase fish food for their home aquarium will have Piscine match their purchase with a bucket of food to an aquarium of their choice.

The company will be harvesting Mysis Shrimp from Okanagan Lake and other lakes in the Interior to sustain the program, which will run indefinitely.

“Over 50 million children, along with their families, visit zoos and aquariums each year in North America in addition to over 12 million students on field trips who get to laugh, learn, see and gain an appreciation for over 1,000 threatened or endangered species,” Nuri Fisher, founder of Piscine Energetics, said in a press release June 10. “The Save Your Aquarium campaign will ensure these awe-inspiring institutions are around for the next generations.”

A total of 296 institutions are supported by the initiative, including the Vancouver Aquarium, Shaw Center For The Salish Sea, Alberni Aquarium and Stewardship Center, Cowichan Estuary Nature Center, Discovery Passage Aquarium, Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Center and Ucluelet Aquarium.

To take part, visit www.saveyouraquarium.com, select your state or province and select the pellet size you need for your home or office fish tank; or choose to give both buckets or a partial bucket to the aquarium of your choice.

