The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band reunited for the 60th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band chime in for hospital workers

Trumpet band performs Easter Sunday show for shift change at VJH while practising social distancing

Nightly salutes to Vernon’s frontline health-care workers at the hospital were turned up a notch Easter Sunday as the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band Alumni took to the streets to perform a social distancing show.

Every night around 7 p.m., the sounds of pots clanging and applause can be heard around Vernon in support of frontline workers combating COVID-19.

But on April 12, the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band reunited once again to perform for health-care workers at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

In a video shared to Facebook, Dawn Slater shared the performance.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (VJHF) executive director Kate McBrearty said she had the pleasure of witnessing the performance.

“It took place just before the shift change and of course there wasn’t a lot of people coming in and out, but the few people coming out of the hospital had smiles stretching from ear-to-ear,” she said.

She said she even saw one health-care professional sneak up the stairs to peek out the window. Others were noticed filming the unexpected performance on their cellphones.

READ MORE: WATCH: Coldstream neighbours make noise in support amid COVID-19

Lately, local police have joined in with a siren salute to their medical counterparts out front of VJH.

These showcases of gratitude have taken place at hospitals around the Okanagan including Kelowna General Hospital.

On April 3, the VJHF launched its White Heart campaign to show appreciation.

“Our health-care and frontline workers are very courageous and making tough personal decisions on a daily basis, all for the good of our community. We wanted to provide a vehicle that would let them know how much we’re thinking about them and show them our support,” McBrearty said.

The white heart, a symbol commonly used to represent hope, pure thought and steadfast intention, has appeared along the VJH fence and in several windows of businesses and homes.

McBrearty said the campaign has been an overwhelming success. In only a few days, she said, more than a hundred messages were submitted through its website, and more and more hearts have been appearing throughout the community.

Residents can participate in the White Heart campaign by visiting whiteheartsforvjh.ca to send messages of well-wishes and encouragement.

“We’re inviting our North Okanagan community to really get behind this. It’s a simple but inspiring way to show how much we care,” McBrearty said.

READ MORE: Love shared with Vernon’s health-care heroes via white hearts

READ MORE: Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Just Posted

COVID-19: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band chime in for hospital workers

Trumpet band performs Easter Sunday show for shift change at VJH while practising social distancing

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Okanagan soccer club says thanks to health workers

Thompson Okanagan Football Club U14 girl’s squad pens special message

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

Vernon to host national taekwondo finals

Canadian championships in 2021 will be held at Kal Tire Place featuring more than 500 athletes

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

‘For me, it was not life threatening’

Elk poached and dragged behind truck: BC Conservation

The incident started in Krestova in the West Kootenay

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Wildfire north of Lytton classified as out of control

There are five BC Wildfire Service members on site

Bereaved facing ‘double loss’ amid pandemic: Kelowna funeral home owner

‘Distancing is problematic for people who need a hug’

Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

Most Read