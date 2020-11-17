COVID-19: Vernon innovation centre cancels open house

Accelerate Okanagan calls off the in-person event at The VIEW, citing rise in Interior COVID-19 cases

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace, or VIEW, opened Sept. 1 2020 in Vernon’s downtown core. The centre aims to provide a collaborative workspace for North Okanagan entrepreneurs, freelancers and creators. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Accelerate Okanagan has cancelled an in-person event at Vernon’s new innovation hub due to heightened concerns around the pandemic.

The Vernon Innovation and Entrepreneur Workspace (The VIEW) planned to hold an open house this afternoon (Nov. 17) at its 30th Avenue location — a space designed to be flexible for creators, entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect and collaborate.

But amid increasing COVID-19 cases in the Interior region, including 87 new cases over the weekend, organizers made the call to forgo the event.

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Interior, we’ve made the tough decision to cancel The VIEW Open House tomorrow,” said Sara Scott, communications manager with Accelerate Okanagan. “In an effort to keep our community safe, we will not be hosting any in-person events for the time being.”

The VIEW is the result of a grassroots project which began with local stakeholders and project management from Community Futures North Okanagan. Accelerate Okanagan — which runs the Kelowna Innovation Centre — came on board last year to operate the space.

The nearly sold-out open house would have taken participants on 20-minute tours of the downtown Vernon centre, which features a boardroom, lounge, kitchen, meeting rooms and office spaces for rent among its shared amenities.

