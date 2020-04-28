Bas van Steenbergen, a Vernon-based mountain biker, is trying to burn 10,000 calories to raise funds for Canada Foodbanks amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Instagram)

COVID-19: Vernon man to burn 10K calories for food banks

In a fundraiser supporting Canada Foodbanks, mountain biker Bas van Steenbergen is working up a sweat

A Vernon-based mountain biker has taken it upon himself to burn 10,000 calories in one day in order to raise funds for food banks Canada.

In his self-inflicted 10K Calorie Challenge Tuesday, April 28, Bas van Steenbergen is raising money for the foodbanks which are feeling the strain of COVID-19.

“Food banks are on the frontlines,” he wrote in the GoFundMe page. “Helping to ensure that vulnerable Canadians are still receiving vital food support during this difficult time.”

So far, he’s raised more than $3,600 of his $10,000 goal.

Van Steenbergen said he has never done anything like this challenge before, but he said he imagines it will be “quite the day of activities.”

And luckily, he’s sharing his whole journey on his Instagram stories @basvsteenbergen.

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow I’ll be raising money for @foodbankscanada by doing a 10K calorie burning challenge. Everybody is affected by this coronavirus including food banks. they rely on volunteers and donations, and those are now drastically dropping because of this crazy situation. Donate through the link in my bio. Every $5 donated gives you 1 entry into a raffle ($5=1 entry $10=2 etc.) to win some really cool prizes including signed jerseys by @tvansteenbergen @casey__brown__ @vaeaverbeeck @brettrheeder and myself, as well as a set of XT brakes and Saint pedals from @rideshimano handlebar, stem and grips from @deitycomponents and a shock from @marzocchi_mtb ! INCLUDE YOUR NAME WHEN YOU DONATE SO WE CAN REACH OUT IF YOU WON. Let’s raise some money for an awesome cause!

A post shared by Bas van Steenbergen (@basvsteenbergen) on

Every $5 donated to his GoFundMe page will qualify for one ticket that can earn viewers exclusive prizes including signed jerseys, a set of XT brakes and Saint Pedals from Ride Shimano, among many others.

His calorie-burn started just before 5 a.m., with a yoga-flow type work out, some circuit training and a 28 kilometre run. By around 2 p.m., he was pedalling his way up to SilverStar.

To support the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Coronavirus

Most Read