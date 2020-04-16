COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist residents of Westbank Land by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Westbank First Nation is taking measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its residents. (Contributed)

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) has taken steps to minimize the impact on residents of rent increases or evictions that might occur during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 6, 2020, rent increases, notices to end, and all other Residential Premises Law related hearings have been administratively deferred until further notice, except in circumstances where an administrator deems it necessary for such matters to proceed for the protection of health and safety, or to prevent the destruction of property.

WFN said it hopes residents can remain in their homes during this crisis.

In March, Premier John Horgan announced similar measures, including a $500 rental subsidy, but the WFN maintains its own legislation on housing.

Questions can be emailed to tenancy@wfn.ca or call the government office to leave a voicemail at 250-769-4999. Visit wfn.ca/news for an FAQ for landlords and tenants.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus