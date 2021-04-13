Skaha Lake Middle School. (File photo)

COVID exposure at Penticton middle school

Skaha Middle School is the latest in growing lists of exposure in the Okanagan

Skaha Lake Middle School is the most recent to be added to the growing list of Okanagan schools with COVID-19 exposures.

According to Interior Health, the potential exposure days are April 7 and 8.

An Oliver independent school SenPokChin School has also been added to the list on Tuesday.

The potential exposure days for that school are March 31 and April 1.

Penticton Christian School had exposures listed for March 30, 31 and April 1. In the letter home to parents, Interior Health says the exposure took place in the after school program and that select students have been identified.

Those select students have been asked to self-isolate until April 14.

In School District 53, there were potential exposures at the South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver for March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

There are 16 schools in Kelowna have reported recent COVID-19 exposures, and more than five cases were reported in Vernon and Kamloops.

