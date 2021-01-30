COVID outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows

Since Jan. 22, 76 cases of the virus have been associated with the outbreak. One person has died.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops has grown.

As of Saturday morning (Jan. 30), 27 patients and 49 staff have tested positive for the virus. The new positive tests bring the total number in the outbreak up to 76. Of those, 74 remain active and one patient has died.

The outbreak was first declared on Jan. 22.

The health authority said the outbreak affects units 6 North and 6 South, but according to a statement from Interior Health it is not believed the virus has spread to other parts of the hospital. All staff members who worked on 6 North during the potentially infectious period are being tested.

Read More: No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Read More: COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

Staff members who tested positive are isolating at home, and the hospital has precautions in place to prevent further transmission. None of the infected staff members have been hospitalized.

A plan is in place to bring in hospital staff from other regions if sufficient personnel at RIH are unable to work.

Interior Health is telling those in need of urgent care or who have procedures scheduled that they should not hesitate to come to the hospital. Self-isolation is not being required after a visit to the hospital.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus