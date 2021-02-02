COVID sparks state of emergency for Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Band reports five confirmed cases of the virus and enacts broad powers

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) has declared a local state of emergency following the confirmation of five cases of COVID.

The order, signed by Chief Keith Crow and three councillors on Jan. 30, gives the band broad authority to respond to the crisis.

“Lower Similkameen Indian Band Health Department is working diligently with Interior Heath and First Nations Health Authorities,” states a Feb. 1 press release.

“We will update community as information becomes available. If you have been exposed as a close contact to a COVID-19 positive case, you will be notified by Interior Health. They will tell you what your next steps are. It is important that you answer those calls. It is very important that you follow the advice given to you by Interior health. Please monitor for symptoms and get tested if you have any symptoms.”

The state of emergency allows the band and its employees to require assistance from any person to alleviate the effects of the emergency, control or prohibit travel, and enter any property without a warrant if deemed necessary.

The release stresses the importance of ceasing in-person events, gatherings in homes, sports, and playdates for children.

The order is in effect until Feb. 15.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band encompasses nine reserves in the Keremeos area.

