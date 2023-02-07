A Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle. (File photo)

CP freight train derailment in Rogers Pass, investigation ongoing

A Canadian Pacific train with cargo in tow derailed near Glacier Station on Feb. 5

A Canadian Pacific (CP) train carrying cargo derailed in Rogers Pass.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5) a CP freight train carrying shipping containers derailed near Glacier Station in Rogers Pass, approximately 60 km east of Revelstoke.

According to CP, nobody was injured in the incident and the shipping containers weren’t carrying anything deemed ‘dangerous’.

The cause of the incident is not known at this time, and is currently being investigated by CP.

CP personnel and equipment are currently on-site conducting repairs at the scene of the incident.

In 2017 a CP train accident occurred at approximately the same location when a freight train struck a backhoe which was operating on the tracks. The Transportation Safety Board released a report on that incident roughly two years later in 2019.

READ MORE: Lack of communication between CP workers cause of 2017 railway accident says report

More to come.

READ MORE: Highway 1 to close east of Revelstoke for avalanche control work

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spallumcheen residents looking at minimal tax hike
Next story
‘I killed my husband’: Trial starts for Kelowna woman charged with 2nd degree murder

Just Posted

North Enderby Timber is pleased with a new provincial government program that’s providing access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products. (File Photo)
Province helps North Okanagan timber company harvest security

A Vernon mother is sending a warning to other parents after her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a high school boy in January 2023. (Markus Spiske/Unsplash)
Vernon mother warning parents after daughter allegedly sexually assaulted by high school boy

Stuart and Jenna Walker of The Reklaws are excited to bring their hits to Vernon for the Barn Burner concert at Kal Tire Place Friday, Feb. 10. (Reklaws photo)
Reklaws ready to have a blast in Vernon

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Skeuomorphs

Pop-up banner image