A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

CP Rail says it has reopened its mainline through Field, B.C., just days after three of its employees were killed when a train “lost control” and derailed early Monday morning.

The railway said it reopened the line in “close collaboration with Transport Canada, and upon completion of all necessary safety checks.”

The line was shutdown after a freight train carrying 112 grain cars from Red Deer to Field derailed at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmerwho were killed in the derailment.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has revealed the train “just started on its own,” after being parked on a slope with air brakes for two hours.

Investigators say the train sped up to a speed much faster than the 20 miles per hour limit on that part of the tracks.

Since then, a GoFundMe for the three Calgary men had raised nearly $70,000 of its $100,000 goal on Thursday morning.

