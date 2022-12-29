A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

CP Rail train derails near Golden

This will be the third CP train derailment in recent years

No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Golden on Dec. 23.

Seven tallow tank cars derailed at mile 25 with no major destruction caused nearby.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties and no dangerous goods that were involved. This isn’t the first time a similar incident occurred.

Last year, a CP train also derailed near the Town of Field and while that had incident has no casualties and injuries, it did leave the entire town with no power and forced to use emergency batteries.

Similarly in 2019, a large-scale investigation was opened when another derailment happening that ended up with three casualties. This specific incident happened only 50 km from Golden.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenTrain Derailment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Second home at Kelowna standoff surrounded after RCMP threatened
Next story
Video: B.C. couple get dance of a lifetime on stage at Kane Brown concert

Just Posted

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Candles burn in memory of fallen Enderby firefighter

Friends are helping Armstrong's Ginny Ritson-Bennett (pictured) and her son, Darcy, after their home on Highland Park Road was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. The blaze kiled the family's four pets, two cats and two dogs. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched. (Contributed)
Armstrong family loses home, pets in fire

Gas prices jumped 25 cents at four Vernon service stations on 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road Thursday morning, Dec. 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon stations bump gas price by 25 cents

Cathie Stewart was named the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon. (JCI photo)
Vernon aims to name Good Citizen of the Year