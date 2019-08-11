Members of the North Okanagan RCMP detachment will be on hand at Armstrong’s Memorial Park Friday, Aug. 23, for the fourth annual Cram The Cruiser fundraiser for the local food bank during the final Music In the Park concert. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce - photo)

Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Popular fundraiser for food bank takes place during final Music in the Park concert at Memorial Park

Armstrong’s Valley First Music in the Park will close out the 2019 season with Vernon group 6 Shades of Grey and with the 4th annual Cram the Cruiser event Friday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Park.

Join the North Okanagan RCMP as they partner with the City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First to fill the shelves of the local food bank.

Beginning at 6 p.m., residents and visitors are invited to Cram the Cruiser with donations of non-perishable items which include food, laundry and dish soap, feminine hygiene products, and other toiletries.

READ MORE: Armstrong ready to Cram the Cruiser

“The last three years the community has been very generous,” said Wanda Villeneuve with Valley First. “We hope this will continue on Cram the Cruiser night.”

In addition, City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser have challenged their communities to drop off items at the municipal halls with the goal of filling their trucks.

“In 2017, the City of Armstrong collected the most by weight and in 2018, the Township of Spallumcheen did,” said Peter Rotzetter, president Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. ‘Who will collect the most this year prior to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23?”

Staff from Valley First Financial Services and Insurance will be on-hand providing beverages and snacks by donation to the food bank along with North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, who will be cooking up hot dogs for the cause.

READ MORE: Armstrong residents rally for food bank

Beach Radio events crew will be joining the fun and there will be games and face painting for the kids.

The music will kick off at 7 p.m. with 6 Shades of Grey.

This is the fourth year they have played at Valley First Music in the Park and the fourth anniversary of their band. Valley First Music in the Park was one of their first public performances back in 2015, and they always enjoy the crowd and atmosphere in the Memorial Park and the Lions Gazebo. All the band members have been playing since their teenage years and they hope their selection of tunes will take you back to the fun times of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, as well as some “newer” songs. Dancing is encouraged – lots of green space for that! And feel free to sing along during this fun evening!

Valley First has been a proud sponsor of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series from June 21 – August 23 in the Memorial Park, Armstrong – rain or shine! In the event of rain, the evening will move to Armstrong Bible Chapel – 2145 Rosedale Avenue.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer
Next story
Crash Test Dummies get poor social media reviews following Okanagan show

Just Posted

Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Popular fundraiser for food bank takes place during final Music in the Park concert at Memorial Park

Hero of Vernon hotel fire remembered 110 years later

Monument to Archie Hickling’s bravery and memory on Aug. 10, 1909 erected in Polson Park

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

BOOMER TALK: A trip to the sea

Columnist shares vacation story, bookended by the words of poet John Masefield

District wants public’s opinion on single-use plastics

An online survey has been made available by B.C.’s environment ministry

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Senator from Manitoba monitored progress of community and owned orchard on Bristow Road

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Most Read