Cram the cruiser to help pets in need on July 28. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

‘Cram the Cruiser’ in support of Vernon’s pets in need

Vernon RCMP, Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply are teaming up for the event

Pets need to eat too.

That’s why the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply are working together to encourage the community to help them ‘Cram the Cruiser’ and support the pet soup kitchen.

“While the local food bank run by the Salvation Army provides grocery assistance to those in need, the ‘Pet Soup Kitchen’ helps with pet food and other supplies,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The event will take place on July 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply parking lot. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s police dog service handlers will also be there for a meet and greet.

Donations of pet food and supplies are appreciated. All donations will be brought to the Salvation Army, where it will be distributed to those who need help feeding their pets.

READ: Vernon remembers Cammy LaFleur

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon remembers Cammy LaFleur
Next story
Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

Just Posted

Good Samaritan on motorcycle stops assault in Coldstream

One 49-year-old Vernon man arrested after alleged assault on woman

No stampede in Falkland for first time in over a century

Despite attempts to reschedule the annual stampede, COVID-19 cancels event

‘Cram the Cruiser’ in support of Vernon’s pets in need

Vernon RCMP, Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply are teaming up for the event

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kootenays, Okanagan, Columbias

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms

Vernon remembers Cammy LaFleur

18 years since her death, Cammy LaFleur’s legacy and harm reduction model lives on in the North Okanagan

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

Okanagan COVID-19 numbers skyrocket after Kelowna exposures

Between July 10 and July 23, health officials identified COVID-19 in 107 Okanagan residents

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Kootnekoff: Temporary layoffs during COVID-19

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Kamloops Fire Centre bans category 2, 3 open fires

Additional bans have been placed on fireworks, sky lanterns

‘Keep the rivers clean’: South Okanagan municipalities speak out against pollution

Recent hot weather has brought many to the riverside and into the backcountry to cool off

Edmonton man, 22, presumed drowned near popular Shuswap beach

RCMP dive team to continue search of water by Canoe Beach

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

Most Read