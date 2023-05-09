(Photo/Tourism Kelowna)

Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

Kelowna ranked 81st out of 100, last in B.C.

Apparently, Kelowna residents are the exact opposite of Pharrell’s hit song.

According to a online report by real estate company Point2 in finding the 100 happiest cities in Canada, Kelowna is the least happiest city in British Columbia.

In their study to find the happiest cities, they used 30 metrics to create their own happiness scale and split them into four categories: Economy & Real Estate, Location & Demographics, Health & Wellbeing, and Community & Environment.

Out of the 100 cities listed, Kelowna finished 81st out of 100 and last in British Columbia, out of 20 cities. While Kelowna ranked highly (13th) in community and environment category they ranked low in the other three.

down bad

In total, Kelowna’s Happiness Index was 43.54/100, finishing between Victoria (80th) and Red Deer, Alberta (82nd).

The happiest city in B.C. according to the report is the District of North Vancouver, which placed eighth in Canada. Kamloops was named the 60th happiest city in the country (12th in B.C.).

Ontario finished with the top five happiest cities (listed 1-5): Caledon, Milton, Halton Hills, Carlington, and Burlington. Caledon finished as the happiest city with a score of 67.41/100.

The study can be found on Point2’s website.

