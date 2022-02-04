File photo

Crash between Armstrong and Enderby amid icy road conditions

Highway 97A incident involving two vehicles

Non life-threatening injuries have been reported from a crash south of Enderby Thursday morning.

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 97A near Stepney Road in Spallumcheen Thursday morning.

“After speaking to witnesses and viewing dash cam video which captured the crash, investigators have determined a Toyota pickup truck that was travelling northbound on Highway 97A crossed the centre of the roadway and collided with a southbound SUV,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The drivers, and lone occupants, of both vehicles were transported by Ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“The road surface was extremely icy at the time of the crash and police are urging motorists to use caution and be prepared to adjust their driving to the changing conditions,” Terleski said of the 8 a.m. crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

