Crash between semi and SUV near Armstrong leads to injuries

The injuries to the two drivers were non-life threatening

A semi truck can be seen overturned in a ditch along Highway 97A north of Armstrong due to a collision that took place Monday night, Sept. 19. (Lovona Farnsworth/Facebook photo)

A highway collision between a fully loaded semi and an SUV resulted in non-life threatening injuries Monday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the collision between Armstrong and Enderby on Highway 97A, near the intersection of Creamery Road in Spallumcheen at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 19.

“After speaking to witnesses and conducting an examination of the scene, investigators determined a Kia Sorrento SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 97A when it crossed the centre line of the road and collided with a northbound tractor trailer,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski told The Morning Star.

The drivers were the lone occupants of both vehicles and each were transported from the scene for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 97A was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions while crews cleared debris from the roadway.

The semi truck could be seen overturned in a ditch along the highway at the scene. On Tuesday DriveBC reported that vehicle recovery in the area would reduce traffic to single lane alternating, but as of Wednesday morning the rolled semi truck was still in the ditch.

Brendan Shykora

car crashmotor vehicle crashNorth Okanagan Regional District