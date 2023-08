Old Kamloops Road incident between 2 vehicles

A two-vehicle crash is slowing commuters on Old Kamloops Road.

The incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.

There doesn’t appear to be any major injuries.

