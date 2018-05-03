Crash causes traffic disruption on Coquihalla

An accident 60 kilometres south of Merritt has diverted northbound traffic to a single-lane

Clean up following an accident Thursday afternoon has reduced a portion Coquihalla Highway to single-lane traffic in the northbound lane.

A crash happened at around 2 p.m., approximately 60 kilometres south of Merritt.

VSA Highway Maintenance cautions that heavy traffic volume and delays are expected.

The cause and nature of the crash is unknown at this time.

