Update: Highway 3 re-opens after crash in Keremeos

The crash at Ashnola Road took place around 2:45 p.m.

Update 4 p.m.

Highway 3 in Keremeos has re-opened after a serious crash closed the road in both directions. DriveBC says both lanes are getting through but to expect major congestion in the area. Vehicles are backed up in both directions in the area.

3 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Keremeos after a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., DriveBC posted that the highway was closed at Ashnola Road. An air ambulance has arrived on scene.

CLOSED – #BCHwy3 – Vehicle incident has the highway closed in BOTH directions at Ashnola road.

Assessment in progress. No detour available.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

There is no detour available and no estimated time of re-opening.

The News will update the situation once more information becomes available.

